Health Minister Daniel Salas reported at noon today, Saturday, that people infected with the coronavirus reached 577, 19 more than the reported the day before, while a total of 49 now have recovered.

The number of active cases is now 525.

In the total of the number of infected with the covid-19 are 557 adults (of which 31 are seniors) and 20 minors. They are 277 women and 300 men, 541 are Costa Rican and 36 are foreigners.

At the moment, there are cases of infection with covid-19 disease in 59 of the 82 cantons of the country.

Topping the list of infections by cantons is San Jose (72), followed by Alajuela (71), Desamparados (34), Santa Ana (30) and San Carlos (28); the five representing more than 40% of all the cases in the country.

The Minister of Health reported that the number of hospitalized has risen t 18, that is, 3.1%, of these, 13 are in intensive care units (ICU).

The number of deceased remains at three, all men: two 87-year-old registered at the Alajuela hospital, and one more, 45-year-old, who died on Holy Wednesday, at the San Juan de Dios hospital.

Minister Salas said that to continue in the battle against the coronavirus in the country, there will be new restrictions for next week, starting on Monday, April 13, such as the indefinite closure of bars, clubs, casinos, theaters, cinemas, and more, as was applied before Semana Santa.

Businesses with a sanitary operating permit – that is any business that attends face-to-face with the public, such as shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants and beauty salons, to name a few, will close at 7:00 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday).

On weekends (Saturday and Sunday), all commercial premises will be closed, except supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as home delivery and takeout food operations.

Churches, gyms, as well as access to beaches or crowded sites, will also remain closed until further notice.

Vehicular restrictions

Salas handed over the briefing to Security Minister Micheal Soto who outlined the new vehicular restrictions that take effect starting Monday and continuing to April 30.

Daytime restrictions will begin at 5:00 am Monday and in effect until 7:00 pm, the similar vehicular restrictions applied to San Jose for years will now be countrywide.

Restricted circulation will be:

Mondays, plates ending in 1 & 2

Tuesdays, plates ending in 3 & 4

Wednesdays, plates ending in 5 & 6

Thursdays, plates ending in 7 & 8

Fridays, plates ending in 9 & 0

Saturdays, plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8

Sundays, plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9

As with the current restrictions, there are exemptions, ie trucks and vans transporting cargo, people going to and from work (Minister Soto was emphatic that proof of work hours, ie employer letter a must), emergency vehicles, taxis and more.

Nighttime restrictions will be from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am every night.

See below the full list of exemptions.

In addition, public transport (buses) can only operate from 4:00 am to 11:00 pm every day and must not carry standing passengers.

Taxis can operate 24/7.

Minister Soto reminded that all land, air and sea borders continue closed until April 30, only Costa Ricans and legal residents will be allowed entry, and be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Security chief reminded legal residents that if they leave the country they will be prohibited re-entry during the national emergency and will be subject to losing the residency.