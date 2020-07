(QCOSTARICA) The Puntarenas ferry terminal in full pandemic practically collapsed this long weekend by people mostly from the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), reports Puntarenas Le Informa.

Is this economic reactivation, or is it an act of irresponsibility on the part of Costa Ricans?

