Saturday 4 September 2021
type here...
Search

Ecuador Puts Presidential Plane on Sale to Reduce Public Expenses – President

South AmericaEcuador
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Passengers only cover 25% of Incofer train costs

QCOSTARICA - While President Carlos Alvarado promotes the electric...
Read more

Ecuador Puts Presidential Plane on Sale to Reduce Public Expenses – President

Q24N - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday...
Read more

Venezuela government, opposition return to talks in Mexico

Q24N - Delegations from the Venezuelan government and opposition...
Read more

How will Delta evolve? Here’s what the theory tells us

The COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic demonstration of evolution...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 4: NO DAYTIME restrictions

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, September 4, there are...
Read more

Canada donates 319,000 vaccines to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Canada confirmed the donation...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado: Candidates and legislators have ‘electoral fear’

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado attributed "electoral...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that his plane would go on sale and the money raised will be used to replenish the state budget as the country struggles with the COVID-19 economic repercussions.

REUTERS / SANTIAGO ARCOS

“The sale of the presidential plane LEGACY EMB-135 BJ starts immediately. We are working on the rationalization of public spending to cut inefficient and unneeded expenses,” Lasso wrote on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

The defense ministry is in charge of the sale, and money raised will go to the budget, according to the president’s order, attached to the post.

During the sale process, the plane will be used on exceptional occasions only. The Ecuadorian president has two planes at his disposal.

The Ecuadorean government has been implementing austerity policies in response to the pandemic and the ensuing collapse of oil prices that undermined the national economy. As of July, the crisis forced the Ecuadorian government to cut back public expenditure by $4 billion.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVenezuela government, opposition return to talks in Mexico
Next articlePassengers only cover 25% of Incofer train costs
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Coronavirus lambda variant spreads across Latin America

Q REPORTS (DW) Classified as a "variant of interest" by the...
Read more

Ecuador’s Sangay volcano erupts, spews ash 8 kilometers

Q24N (DW) Ecuador's Sangay volcano erupted on Thursday, spewing clouds of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fashion & Beauty

There is a new queen: Valeria Rees is designated as Miss Costa Rica 2021

QCOSTARICA -The Miss Costa Rica Organization chose Valeria Rees...
Judicial

Court acquits defendants in ‘rafting’ accident that claimed the lives of five people

QCOSTARICA - The Quepos Criminal Court acquitted an operator...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.