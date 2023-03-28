EduBirdie Review: Academic Writing Service Comprehensive Analysis

Detailed Edubirdie Review: About the Service

Official website of the service Edubirdie.com Size of the company 500+ Location 1000 N West St Suite 1200, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA Contact information +18883375415 Live chat Edubirdie ratings 4/5 on Yelp 4.7/5 on Reviews.io Banking methods Visa, MasterCard, Amex and Discover Shortest deadline 3 hours Edubirdie discount code No

Prices for an Edubirdie Essay

Edubirdie is known as one of the cheapest services in the USA in 2023, but there’s no fixed price to share with you here. How is this possible, you wonder?

This is a bidding company. They have a starting price of $13.99 per page, but the price you’ll pay depends on the bidders and your choice. You choose your own writer.

Because of this, there’s no Edubirdie discount code or coupon code anywhere on the website. You won’t find a promo code for new users. Even so, since you can choose your writer, you can choose how much you’ll pay, which is what students love most about this paper writing service.

The Quality of Writing: Is Edubirdie Legit?

The quality of writing on the website is excellent. We saw this first-hand after ordering on the site and read about it in reviews on Edubirdie. The papers are plagiarism-free (covered with a guarantee) and of top quality.

Pros and Cons of Using Edubirdie.com

Pros:

You can choose your own writer

You can choose the quote that fits you best

Highly affordable papers with guaranteed quality

Information about each writer who bids on your paper

Cons:

You have to go through bidders to choose a writer, which can take some time

No discounts

The Online Reputation: Reviews for Edubirdie

If you read some of the Edubirdie reviews on Yelp or Reviews.io, you probably know that this is a well-ranked service. We found a plethora of good comments online speaking about their low rates, high quality, and excellent support.

Guarantees at Edubirdie

If you were wondering ‘is Edubirdie scam’, it is very far from it. The company guarantees the paper quality and originality. They even have a money-back guarantee in place to protect customers.

Types of Papers You Can Get at Edubirdie

Because this is a bidding service, customers have the chance to order whatever they want. Once you do, you need to wait for bidders and choose one of them for your paper.

How to Order

To order on the website, you need to login into your account. When you create one – you only need to do this once, you can go in ‘My account’ to place an order, check the bids, or check the progress of your paper.

It’s very simple. You fill out the form and submit it. Bidders click on it, set their bids, and you receive them. Then, you can check the writers’ information and pick your favorite. When you pay for the order, the writer starts working on the paper.

About the Edubirdie Writers

The reason why this company is so highly ranked is because its writers are highly skilled. Edubirdie hires only the most experienced writers, checks their credentials, and provides their information to the customer when they receive the bids.

About the Customer Support

You can reach out to the customer support at any time, day or night, using the following:

Their contact number listed above

The live chat on the website

More Edubirdie.com Reviews

If you still aren’t convinced and would like to read more reviews, ResellerRatings has testimonials about this service, too. This is one of the trusted websites without fake testimonials. You can also check social media platforms and sites like Reddit.

FAQ

How can I use Edubirdie?

To use Edubirdie, you need to provide details about your order and choose from one of the bidders. When you do, you’ll be redirected to the payment page where you need to pay for the order.

Is this a free writing service?

No. Edubirdie is not a free writing service. You pay a fee as agreed with the writer of your choice.

Is Edubirdie Legit or Scam?

Edubirdie exists for many years and has proven itself to be a legit, safe service for students.

Is Edubirdie a good service to use?

Based on our experience and on reviews we read, Edubirdie is one of the most trusted services on the market right now.

Is it safe for me to use it?

Yes. Edubirdie has security measures to protect your data and guarantees to make sure that your paper arrives on time and is of high quality.

Final Rating of the Service

Based on everything we learned while researching and using Edubirdie, we can confirm that this is a trusted service among students. It’s affordable, transparent, and their papers are of great quality, which is all covered in their guarantees.

