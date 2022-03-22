Educational community commemorates the 166th Anniversary of the Battle of Santa Rosa

QCOSTARICA – Every year, the educational community commemorates on March 20th, the Anniversary of the Battle of Santa Rosa in memory of the victory and courage of Costa Ricans for the defense of national sovereignty.

On Sunday, as is tradition, in the Santa Rosa National Park, in Guanacaste, the scene of historical events, the official ceremony was held, with the participation of students, national and regional educational authorities, representatives of the National System of Conservation and the diplomatic corps.

The Battle of Santa Rosa took place on March 20, 1856, the first confrontation against the filibusters (commanded by William Walker) at the National Campaign of 1856-1857.

The celebration commemorates the battle which resulted in costly victory, the expulsion of the Costa Rican fillibuster army, their expansionist aim that threatened the freedom of Costa Rica and Central America.

There are three important reasons about the Battle of Santa Rosa: for example, a rapid military action that destroyed the fillibuster movement; secondly, the valence of the Costa Rican troops and an important military preparation, and third: the guarantee, which is combined with the posterior battle of Sardinal, of the territorial integrity.

Murals, civic acts, dramatizations, ballads and music were part of the activities that took place in schools and colleges across the country Monday.

“History is one of the most important disciplines, it educates us. It teaches us our origins, from where we come, and where we are headed,” said Jessica Ramírez Morales, from the Professional Technical College Mercedes Norte, Heredia.

