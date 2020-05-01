Friday, 1 May 2020
Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2

More than 90 vaccines are being developed against SARS-CoV-2 by research teams in companies and universities across the world. Researchers are trialling different technologies, some of which haven’t been used in a licensed vaccine before.

At least six groups have already begun injecting formulations into volunteers in safety trials; others have started testing in animals. Nature’s graphical guide explains each vaccine design, Nature.com reports.

 

