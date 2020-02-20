Nine days after El Salvador President Nayib Bukele sent troops into congress, his finance minister says they are seeking a deal with opposition lawmakers to end the political crisis in the Central American nation.

Finance Minister Nelson Fuentes said the government expects lawmakers to approve the US$109 million dollar loan at the center of the dispute, within two weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Opposition parties, which hold the majority of seats in congress, have been demanding more details about the funds before approving the deal.