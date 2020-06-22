El Salvador’s population fails to comply with economic reopening plan

(Prensa Latina) The Salvadoran Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, regretted on Friday the population is failing to comply with the plan for economic reopening, by going out in a pandemic.

‘There has been no compliance in the planning of the economic reopening phases,’ acknowledged Alabi, who considered that citizens passed from phase one directly to phase five, scheduled for next August.

The official warned that this attitude will carry a price that will be paid with Salvadorans’ death, although he ruled out that the infection spike responds to this opening, but the previous development of the pandemic.

‘We have here a fairly simple situation and population must understand. The disease is easily passed or transmitted, the only thing that is needed most is to get out where the disease is,’ Alabi insisted.

The Ministry of Health defined the minimum sanitary measures to allow the reactivation of the economy, depressed by a mandatory household quarantine imposed on March 21, after the new coronavirus emerged.

El Salvador records 4,329 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,310 have recovered and 86 deaths.

