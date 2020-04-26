BlogsRico's Digest

“Embrace The Situation”, astronaut’s advice for sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus

Mike Massimino, shares stories from his nearly 30 days in space to help those currently sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus

by Rico
12

As we wait patiently for what is expected to be an easing of the restrictions, that could be less staying at home, more stores and businesses open and for longer hours, here is a great video of former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who shares stories from his nearly 30 days in space to help those currently sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus.

I am sure you will know Massimino for his appearances as himself in a recurring role on the CBS TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Mike goes over a few of the things that helped him the most while he was isolated from friends and family, including regular exercise, talking with others, embracing the current situation and more.

Check out Mike Massimino’s new children’s book Spaceman: The True Story of a Young Boy’s Journey to Becoming an Astronaut at https://bit.ly/3aGOXVq

Astronaut Michael Massimino, STS-109 mission specialist, peers into Columbia’s crew cabin during a brief break in work on the Hubble Space Telescope, latched down just a few feet behind him in Columbia’s cargo bay, during his second extravehicular activity of STS109 on March 5, 2002.(NASA)

 

Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q!

