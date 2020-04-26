“Embrace The Situation”, astronaut’s advice for sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus

As we wait patiently for what is expected to be an easing of the restrictions, that could be less staying at home, more stores and businesses open and for longer hours, here is a great video of former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who shares stories from his nearly 30 days in space to help those currently sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus.

I am sure you will know Massimino for his appearances as himself in a recurring role on the CBS TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Mike goes over a few of the things that helped him the most while he was isolated from friends and family, including regular exercise, talking with others, embracing the current situation and more.

- Advertisement -

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out Mike Massimino’s new children’s book Spaceman: The True Story of a Young Boy’s Journey to Becoming an Astronaut at https://bit.ly/3aGOXVq