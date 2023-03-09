Thursday 9 March 2023
type here...
Search

Entrepreneurs ask Central Bank due to the drop in the exchange rate

The sector reiterates 'risks for employment as dollar hits the lower point this year

EconomyDollar ExchangeNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Entrepreneurs ask Central Bank due to the drop in the exchange rate

QCOSTARICA - The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones...
Read more

What a disappointment (not) was my DEKRA experience

RICO's Q. I was prepared. As I have done...
Read more

Exporters affirm that Daniel Ortega’s decisions will only increase poverty

Q24N - The measure taken by the government of...
Read more

MOPT minister analyzing plan to prevent double RTV inspection for this year

QCOSTARICA - Vehicles with extensions for vehicular inspection (RTV)...
Read more

Costa Rica’s “machista culture” does not tolerate electing new woman president

QCOSTARICA - As long as a "machista culture"  persists...
Read more

ICD proposes to “intensify” immediate freezing of assets as a measure to combat money laundering

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense sobre Drogas (ICD) -...
Read more

Costa Rica: three years since the first case of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, March 6, like any other...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢548.59 Buy

¢554.28 Sell

9 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones del Sector Empresarial Privado (UCCAEP) – Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector – once again sent a letter to the authorities of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank- expressing its concern about the dollar exchange rate.

This week the sale of the dollar reached its lowest point in seven years. This morning, Thursday, March 9, the official exchange reference rate by the Central Bank is ¢¢548.49 for the buy and ¢554.28 for the sell.

At the commercial banks (state and private) – ‘en ventanilla’ in Spanish – the exchange rate his Thursday morning ranges from ¢535 to ¢543 for the sell and ¢555  and ¢563 for the sell.

- Advertisement -

This represents a drop of more than ¢30 in the last month and ¢45 so far this year.

In addition to businessmen, the country’s tourism and export sector claimed losses due to the behavior of the dollar.

Jorge Luis Araya, Executive Director of UCCAEP, reiterated that employment in the country is put at risk.

The Central Bank, months ago, had asked the sectors and the population for peace of mind regarding the exchange rate.

Economists point out that the low dollar exchange is blamed on an abundance of dollars in the Costa Rican economy that is attributed to the reactivation of tourism and greater exports.

What many economists also agree is that an exchange rate like the current is not sustainable for the national economy because there are clearly hard-hit actors such as tourism, free zones and exporters.

- Advertisement -

Experts believe that the dollar exchange will rise again over the next six to twelve months, but consider it hardly from the almost ¢700 colones we saw in June 2022.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhat a disappointment (not) was my DEKRA experience
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s “machista culture” does not tolerate electing new woman president

QCOSTARICA - As long as a "machista culture"  persists in Costa...
Read more

ICD proposes to “intensify” immediate freezing of assets as a measure to combat money laundering

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense sobre Drogas (ICD) - Costa Rican...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Panama

32.8% of the population of Panama is recognizes itself as Afro-descendant

Q24N (EFE) 32.8% of the population of Panama recognizes...
#migration

Migration enables temporary category for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Paying the bills