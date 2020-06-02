Eruptions in Rincón de la Vieja volcano rose up to 2,000 meters above the height of the crater

The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located between the cantons of Liberia and Upala, made two eruptions Monday, June 1, that reached 2,000 meters (2 km) above the height of the crater, reported the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

The first eruption rose between 1,500 to 2,000 meters above the top of the volcano, while the second eruption reached 2,000 meters.

The entity detailed that the events were presented at 5 pm and 5:45 pm, respectively.

The second emanation rose to 3,916 meters above sea level and lasted one minute.

No ashfall or sulfur odor was reported in either eruption.

The Ovsicori did not indicate damage in any surrounding community.

At 4:27 am, On May 15, the volcano made an eruption whose height was not identified due to the site’s visibility conditions.

That day, the activity was maintained, also, for a minute. There was also no damage.

The exhalations and eruptions so closely followed by the last cycle in Rincon de la Vieja, which started from January this year, have not been seen since the 1990s.

Volcanologist Javier Pacheco del Ovsicori expressed that they needed to fly over the colossus to see the changes in the crater.

In addition, identify eventual changes in the level of the lake, which is the deepest among the active volcanoes in the country, with about 75 meters.

“The problem is that this volcano is evolving. Day by day conduits are opening and activity increases. An escalation is detected in the number of daily events,” said Pacheco.