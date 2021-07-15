EU to ban the sale of combustion cars in 2035

The European Union (EU) will see the end of the commercialization of cars with combustion engines by 2035.

The huge plan aims to help achieve the goal of reducing by 2030 at least 55% of carbon emissions compared to 1990, to achieve neutrality by 2050, and for this it will gradually introduce requirements that will promote exit from the scene of gasoline and diesel cars.

“Europe is the first continent to present a comprehensive green architecture: we have the goal and now we present a ‘roadmap’ to achieve it,” said Ursula von der Leyen, a resident of the European Commission.

The program includes a proposal to gradually tax from 2023 the fuel used on flights within the European Union, with the aim of forcing a reduction in emissions in the sector.

The tax would be implemented gradually over ten years, while the minimum target for the use of biofuels in airplanes would be raised and the free “pollution permits” enjoyed by this sector would disappear.

This ambitious program also proposes the implementation of taxes on polluting imports, which would be managed through the EU Emissions Trading Regime (ETS).

