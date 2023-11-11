Saturday 11 November 2023
Excess dollars will be the norm at the end of the year

Economy
Dollar Exchange

¢529.38 BUY

¢535.81 SELL

11 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Dollar Exchange

QCOSTARICA — The possibility that the U.S. dollar exchange will begin to rise is almost zero, since there is an excess of foreign currency in the economy that is reflected in the foreign currency market and will remain so at the end of the year, according to Luis Alvarado, economic and stock market analyst at Acobo Puesto de Bolsa.

Luis Alvarado, economic and stock market analyst at Acobo Puesto de Bolsa. Image: La Republica

In recent months the dollar exchange has been falling. Is this stifling the economy? Would the downward trend reverse at some point in late 2023 or into 2024?

Alvarado explains the economy, although heterogeneous, is growing at a healthy annual rate and with positive expectations for the following months.

It is estimated that growth for the end of the year will remain close to 4% annually.

This data contrasts positively with regional growth, even according to the latest information provided by the World Economic Outlook report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Latin American region will grow at an average rate of 2.3% for the 2023-2024 biennium.

An increase in the exchange rate is not expected for the coming months and the excess supply of dollars will be the norm.

