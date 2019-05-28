It is not true that the National Hurricane Center of the United States warned of a cyclone that will hit Costa Rica on Thursday, as stated in a video that is shared on WhatsApp and Facebook.

The information was denied by both the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission and the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), on their respective Facebook pages.

Both institutions called for not believing in rumors and asked the population to be informed through official channels.

