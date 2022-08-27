‘Ferias’ and ‘carnicerías’ offer products up to 78% cheaper

QCOSTARICA – Ferias del agricultor (farmers’ fairs) and carnicerías (butcher shops) offer products that are up to 78% cheaper than in supermarkets, according to a study by the National Production Counci (CNP)l, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) and the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC).

The study shows that the price of tomatoes, bananas, potatoes, plantains, carrots and onions is between 33% and 78% cheaper at a fair than in a supermarket. In the case of meat, the difference is between 15 and 62%.

Víctor Julio Carvajal, President of the CNP, said that the institution made the decision to publish these data so that the population can save when buying these products.

But not all is cheaper at the fairs, for example, pineapples are 19% and eggs 16% cheaper in supermarkets.

Ferias or Farmer’s Fairs are a staple in every canton across the country on weekends, fulfilling an invaluable social and economic function, while offering the producer the opportunity to obtain a fair price for their effort.

Each Feria is recognizably different from another.

In the case of Santa Ana, on Sundays, from 5 am to 1 pm, in addition to fruits and vegetables, there are a number of food stands to enjoy take out or sit in a casado, chorreada and artisan pizza (prepared for you by yours truly) among others.

