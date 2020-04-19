A 69-year-old man became the fifth fatality of covid-19 in Costa Rica on Sunday.

The death of the San Jose resident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, where he had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since March 28.

In addition to his age, the victim suffered from high blood pressure, one of the risk factors that aggravate the virus.

The man had been diagnosed with the respiratory virus disease on March 25 and three days later he entered intensive care.

The other four deaths are:

March 18: an 87-year-old man at Alajuela hospital with risk factors.

March 19: Another 87-year-old man at Alajuela hospital, with risk factors.

April 8: a 45-year-old man at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, without risk factors.

April 15: an 84-year-old man at San Juan de Dios Hospital, with risk factors.

With the fifth death, the case fatality rate of the coronavirus pandemic in Costa Rica is 0.76%.

Sunday afternoon, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 660 cases, and 112 patients have recovered.

The Ministry of Health does not release the names of the patients and victims to protect their and the family’s privacy.