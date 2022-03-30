Wednesday 30 March 2022
Fill today, if possible, sharp hike in gas prices takes effect tomorrow

After midnight tonight a liter of super gasoline will cost ¢909, regular ¢889, and diesel ¢845

EconomyFuel PricesNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – As of 12:01 am, Thursday, the new fuel price adjustment will enter after its publication today in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

 

Tomorrow, a liter of super gasoline will cost ¢909 colones, up from ¢822; regular will cost ¢889, up from ¢804; and a liter of diesel fuel ¢845, up from ¢724.

Other fuels will also increase on Thursday, just propane or LPG used in many kitchens across the country, kerosene, bunker, and aviation fuels, among others.

Mario Mora, Mayor of Energy of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP), said that the war situation between Russia and Ukraine will continue to force up the international price of oil and inflation.

Erick Ulate, president of Consumers of Costa Rica, foresees that this adjustment will cause increases in the prices of other goods and services.

Based on the current methodology for fuel prices, next Friday, March 8 – the second Friday of the month, the Refindora Costarricense de Petroleo (RECOPE), the state refinery that refines nothing, will be submitting a new price adjustment request that is expected to bring even higher fuel prices.

Gas up today, if possible. The savings for doing so if an important one.

For example, it will cost ¢3,825 colones more after midnight tonight to fill a 45-liter tank with regular gasoline.

