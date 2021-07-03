Fire destroys 10 houses in Alajuela precario

HQ – A fire completely destroyed 10 houses located in the precario (shantytown) Los Angeles, in San José de Alajuela.

The Fire Department mobilized five units to battle the flames, which spanned a total of 1,200 square meters.

- Advertisement -

No personal injuries were reported, the Cruz Roja reported no one required a transfer to a medical facility.

Jeffrey Quesada, fire chief in Alajuela, said that the fire was reported around 5 pm and it was put quickly.

“There are 10 houses consumed in their entirety, 10 families,” said the official.

A neighbor in the area, named Urbina, told the press that the fire started with a candle. “We lost everything,” exclaimed her mother, who mentioned that she has three small children in her care.

- Advertisement -