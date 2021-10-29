First cold front will cool residents of the Central Valley, Caribbean and North this weekend

Meteorological says that the current decrease in rainfall is due to less humidity due to the mass of dust in the Sahara

QCOSTARICA – It’s not December and yet we will see the first cold front (empuje frio in Spanish) of the season this weekend, predicts the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The IMN said that for this Saturday and Sunday the effect in our country will make temperatures in Cartago, San José and Heredia cooler, as well as in the north, the Caribbean and Guanacaste.

Pretty much most of the country with the exception of the central and southern Pacific.

Meteorologist Gabriela Chinchilla explained that the entry of this cold front into the Caribbean Sea will increase cloudiness and isolated rains will occur, in addition to a slight increase in the intensity of the wind in the mountainous sectors of the Central Valley and in the Pacific. North.

Sahara dust restrains downpours

The passing of tropical wave No. 49 on Thursday brought rains that were strong in specific points, as the tropical wave lost intensity, due to the mass of dust from the Sahara that is in the Atlantic and the Caribbean, which gave us dry weather conditions since Sunday last.

This concentration of particles is compounded by the fact that in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere we have had a significant decrease in humidity this week, which reduces rainfall throughout the territory, with the exception of the central and southern Pacific, where yes it has rained normally.

The IMN reported that in September the Central Valley had 2% less rainfall than the average and this October could close with similar levels.

