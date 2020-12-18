Friday, 18 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

Carlos Abarca was vaccinated at his workplace: the Texas Children's Hospital. Vaccination in Costa Rica will begin in March 2021. health workers, domestic workers and those over 58 years of age are in the priority group

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – Carlos Abarca is the first Costa Rican who received the vaccine against covid-19 in the United States.

Carlos Abarca, the first Tico to be vaccinated against covid-19 in the United States. Photo: Consulate of Costa Rica in Houston.

The Costa Rican, a resident of Houston, Texas, was vaccinated Thursday morning at his workplace, the Texas Children’s Hospital, where he works in the financial area of the medical center.

- Advertisement -

“I did it and I feel good. I look forward to the end of this pandemic,” Abarca wrote on his Facebook profile.

The Consulate General of Costa Rica in Houston confirmed that this is the first Tico who received the vaccine against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in North America.

The Costa Rican posted on his Facebook that he felt good after receiving his vaccine. Screenshot provided by the Consulate of Costa Rica in Houston.

“Don Carlos encourages all of us who do not have contraindications to vaccinate, as soon as the opportunity to do so presents itself, to have this pandemic under control in the coming months, which has so disrupted our lives,” said the Costa Rican government office in the United States in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Abarca received the injection on the fourth day of the vaccination campaign in the United States, which began this Monday.

At the moment, the U.S. is applying doses of the drug developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, which are distributed throughout the country in refrigerated boxes at -70 ºC, from the pharmaceutical company’s factory in Michigan.

In Costa Rica, the first vaccines would be arriving in the first quarter of 2021.

The National Vaccination Commission has already defined the priority groups that will receive the doses; among them, health workers, those over 58 years of age and those who have jobs where they come into contact with others, such as domestic workers.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEU to start vaccinations on December 27
Next articleUnited opens two new routes to / from the United States amid pandemic
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus digest: COVID nearly three times deadlier than flu

(DW) The death rate among hospitalized coronavirus patients is almost three...
Read more

Brazil’s Bolsonaro supports vaccination against covid-19

Q24N - Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro affirmed on Wednesday that the...
Read more

MOST READ

Grocer sentenced to 6 years in prison for caressing the hands of a girl

Front Page

Every three days a street sexual harasser is arrested in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Once a man told me some sh*t and since I didn't pay him any attention, he told me how nice it would...
Puntarenas

The new trains are in Costa Rica (photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - We've seen the electric buses roll off the cargo ship they came in on, but what about the trains? Here's a glimpse of...
National

Costa Rica Persons of the year: Health Minister Daniel Salas who longs for the end of the pandemic to hug his mother

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It was on March 9 that Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza celebrated his 43rd birthday. A Monday. Three days after Costa Rica registered...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus digest: COVID nearly three times deadlier than flu

Deutsche Welle -
(DW) The death rate among hospitalized coronavirus patients is almost three times higher than those with the flu, new research has found. Researchers compared French...
Brazil

Brazil: Court says vaccine could be “required, but not forced”

Q24N -
Q24N - Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak in the world behind the United States, reported 1,092 coronavirus deaths and 69,826 new confirmed...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.