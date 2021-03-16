Tuesday 16 March 2021
type here...
BusinessBankingRedaqted

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

For the Central Bank, it is an important step to massify the issuance of the digital signature, a technology that opens up enormous possibilities for entities and companies to migrate to online procedures

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – A new generation of debit or credit cards with which you can pay for purchases, use online banking and even sign a loan, among many other possibilities, is beginning to be a reality in Costa Rica.

The first exponent in the country is the Signum card by the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), which has EMV technology that has a contactless chip and, digital certificate (digital signature).

- Advertisement -

In addition, this “super card” complies with the security measures required by the Central Bank and the MasterCard franchise for contactless means of payment.

Carlos Melegatti, director of the Central Bank’s Payment System Division, explained that in this way it is intended to begin to spread the use of digital signatures in the country.

The importance of the digital signature is that it allows electronically almost any of the services that currently require that they be done in person with a physical signature.

Available in April or May

Guillermo Gayle, Manager of Payment Methods of the BCR, explained that the bank has been carrying a pilot plan since the beginning of 2020, with 175 smart cards issued.

- Advertisement -

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, we had to postpone the official launch of Signum last year; however, between April and May 2021, the product will be launched on the market, where customers can purchase the card,” said Gayle.

What would happen in case of theft or loss? Carlos Melegatti, director of the Payment System Division of the Central Bank, explained that just as any bank card reported stolen or lost, the imposter could not use the card.

In addition, there are other controls, for example, if the PIN is entered incorrectly five times, the card is automatically blocked; and the PIN is a number that can range from four to 13 digits.

So far, Melegatti said, they have had no reports of such incidents.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRefugees at US-Mexican border: ‘We can’t save them all’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Banks try to entice borrowers with online offers amid suspension of housing and car fairs

QCOSTARICA - Financial entities seek through the use of their virtual...
Read more

BCR on Friday experienced problems. An expat’s story

QCOSTARICA - EXPAT FOCUS - The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR)...
Read more

MOST READ

10 historic buildings that survive in chaotic San José

Lighter Side

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos

Q Costa Rica -
Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos.
Vaccine

Less than 0.7% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have had “some type of event”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported that, of the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, 0.67% have presented...
Business

Import of new Chinese cars grows in a slumped market

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - New car dealerships dedicated to the sale of Chinese vehicles, in 2020 recorded four consecutive years of dynamism, measured based on the...
Health

71-year-old Costa Rica woman died an hour after receiving anticovid vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Doña Ana María Rodríguez, 71, died on Wednesday (March 10), an hour after being vaccinated against covid-19 in Coronado. It is impossible to...
Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prediction that Costa Rica would be well positioned as an investment center as the pandemic slows down is fulfilled, according to...
Latin America

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

Q Costa Rica -
InSightcrime.org - As Latin American countries struggle to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, crimes related to the illegal purchase of vaccines, including the sale of...
Coronavirus

Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over reports of blood clots

Q Costa Rica -
(CNBC) LONDON — Denmark, Norway and Iceland announced Thursday they will temporarily suspend the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the...
Front Page

‘Chepito’ turns 121: why is he not in the Guinness Records?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - According to his official ID, the cedula issued by the civil registry office of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE), and his...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica signs with Pfizer purchase of 1 million additional vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government of Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday morning that Costa Rica signed an addendum to ensure the supply of one million...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.