Thursday 21 January 2021
Flog, rain and cold this morning in Cartago (Photos)

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Fog, light rain and very cold it was for those who had to leave home this morning in Cartago, due to the effects of the 12th cold push.

The cold push has affected the entire country the last couple days with strong winds, over 110 km/h in higher altitudes like the Irazu Volcano and Cerro de la Muerte, and temperatures a few degrees below normal.

The weather service says we should get back to summer or “dry season” weather starting tomorrow, Friday.

And if that were’nt enough, the Viejo Metropolis shook to a 3.9 magnitude quake occurring at 7:06, reports the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – it’s epicenter located 2.3 km northwest of Orosi de Paraiso.

Photos from social networks

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

