Flog, rain and cold this morning in Cartago (Photos)

QCOSTARICA – Fog, light rain and very cold it was for those who had to leave home this morning in Cartago, due to the effects of the 12th cold push.

The cold push has affected the entire country the last couple days with strong winds, over 110 km/h in higher altitudes like the Irazu Volcano and Cerro de la Muerte, and temperatures a few degrees below normal.

The weather service says we should get back to summer or “dry season” weather starting tomorrow, Friday.

And if that were’nt enough, the Viejo Metropolis shook to a 3.9 magnitude quake occurring at 7:06, reports the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – it’s epicenter located 2.3 km northwest of Orosi de Paraiso.

Photos from social networks