Saturday 2 October 2021
FlowZone moves factory from China to Costa Rica

The American company FlowZone will move to Costa Rica, after being in China for 16 years.

BusinessHQ
By Rico
FlowZone moves factory from China to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA  - The US-based company, FlowZone, manufacturer of automatic...
QCOSTARICA  – The US-based company, FlowZone, manufacturer of automatic pumps to spray pest control, will move its operations from China to the La Ceiba free zone, located in the canton of Orotina, Costa Rica.

The American company FlowZone will move to Costa Rica, after being in China for 16 years. Photo: Courtesy of Cinde

The rethinking of global value chains, driven by the pandemic since last year, motivated its founders to relocate their operations plant in Costa Rica, details a statement from the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (CINDE).

The report adds that the company will make an initial investment of US$2.5 million and that this will increase in the next two years. It will hire 10 people in the next few months and plans to grow to 40 people in the next three years. To apply for the positions, those interested should write to the email to apply@fzspray.com.

The announcement was made this past week during a visit by President Carlos Alvarado, to the La Ceiba free zone, as part of his tour of the Central Pacific, prior to the September 30 session of the Governing Council in Puntarenas.

“We continue working to develop the Territorial Strategy of Costa Rica to 2050, in an attempt to attract foreign direct investment and jobs to the different regions of the country,” said Alvarado, highlighting the investment of this US company.

 

FlowZone partner Steve Norris highlighted the benefits of settling in the country, particularly its good location. “Costa Rica offered a population with a high level of education, a sophisticated supply chain in addition to its ideal location in an attractive logistics region with easy availability to ports in the Pacific and the Atlantic,” said the businessman.

In this regard, the Minister of Foreign Trade (Comex), Andrés Valenciano, recalled that world trends have managed to position Costa Rica as a strategic ally in logistics and transportation for the international trade of goods and services.

The installation of FlowZone in Costa Rica is an example of the country’s strength in the face of new global investment trends, said the CEO of Cinde, Jorge Sequeira. “This is an example of the new nearshoring, where Costa Rica has proven to be a strategic ally,” he explained.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

