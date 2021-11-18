Food and cosmetic companies will be able to register their products in one day

QCOSTARICA – Thanks to a decree signed this Wednesday, the procedure for sanitary registration of processed foods and low-risk cosmetics can be reduced from 25 days to one.

“As an institution, we hope to progress more and more in making our procedures more agile, improving the service to the user hand in hand with the protection of health,” said the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

This is the “Procedure for simplified health registration by notification, health registration, registration recognition, raw materials, control and surveillance of processed foods and low-risk cosmetics”.

Executive decree 43291-S allows users to generate an automatic record when submitting documents with an affidavit on the “Register” platform of the Ministry of Health.

“This is a great contribution to the country. This is a matter of economic reactivation. Today I am very pleased to sign this decree because it will benefit our producers, our food and cosmetics industry. This decree shows that practices can be improved, that things can be improved. I thank those who helped to move this forward,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

The Initiative incorporates simplified records, notifications of raw materials and other associated procedures, which account for 44% of the total volume in this sector.

“This new project that is achieved through the VUI, means another step towards the competitiveness of the country, by being able to offer increasingly agile and expeditious procedures for companies that wish to settle in Costa Rica. We thank the Ministry of Health for its leadership in this process and for always supporting the simplification of procedures in the country,” said Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PROCOMER.

