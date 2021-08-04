Wednesday 4 August 2021
type here...
Search

For the first time in the pandemic, a judge authorizes Police to raid a clandestine party

The intervention occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Public Security. No arrests were made.

NewsNationalSan Jose
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

“Hulk ” sends a message to the Costa Rica’s legislators

QCOSTARICA - Through Twitter, actor Mark Ruffalo, better known...
Read more

For the first time in the pandemic, a judge authorizes Police to raid a clandestine party

QCOSTARICA - Clandestine or 'underground' parties have been going...
Read more

Faced with the migration crisis in Colombia and Panama, Costa Rica warns that the border is closed

QCOSTARICA - A group of around 10,000 migrants from...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 4: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 4, vehicles with...
Read more

Half of the Costa Rican population already has at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 49.8% of the population in Costa Rica...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Clandestine or ‘underground’ parties have been going despite the pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings by Health authorities due to the high risk of contagion of the covid-19 virus.

Since the pandemic began police have been powerless to intervene, not having the power to enter and search of private property to stop any massive activity.

- Advertisement -

But this all changed this past Sunday morning when a judge from the “Juzgado Penal de Turno Extraordinario”, for the first time, made the unprecedented decision, to permit police to break up the apparently clandestine party taking place in Los Yoses, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

According to the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP), the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and the Ministry of Health, had been collecting graphic information, reports, complaints to 911, logs, and other inputs to provide them as proof that irregular activities were maintained at that site every weekend.

Last Saturday night was no exception, as authorities verified the entry of a large number of people entering the site.

All that information allowed the judge to approve the search request. Police were able to enter the property around three Sunday morning, who were immediately met by an individual who apparently served as the party’s security guard.

The authorities explained the situation, however, the individual did not want to open access, so it was necessary for a forced entry by police, health officials and the judge who authorized the entry.

Inside the building,  authorities observed a large amount of liquor, coolers, disco lights, sound equipment, among other items, all kept in unsanitary conditions.

- Advertisement -

The police report indicated that at least 250 people were inside the property, most of them young people.

No one claimed responsibility as the organizer of the event and no arrests were made. The property apparently belongs to an individual who was not at the party, who now faces fines issued by the Ministry of Health.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFaced with the migration crisis in Colombia and Panama, Costa Rica warns that the border is closed
Next article“Hulk ” sends a message to the Costa Rica’s legislators
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Half of the Costa Rican population already has at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 49.8% of the population in Costa Rica eligible to...
Read more

Did you get vaccinated with Pfizer?

QCOSTARICA - A third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 1: “ODDS” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, August 1, vehicles with...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, July 29, vehicles with license...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.