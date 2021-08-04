For the first time in the pandemic, a judge authorizes Police to raid a clandestine party

QCOSTARICA – Clandestine or ‘underground’ parties have been going despite the pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings by Health authorities due to the high risk of contagion of the covid-19 virus.

Since the pandemic began police have been powerless to intervene, not having the power to enter and search of private property to stop any massive activity.

But this all changed this past Sunday morning when a judge from the “Juzgado Penal de Turno Extraordinario”, for the first time, made the unprecedented decision, to permit police to break up the apparently clandestine party taking place in Los Yoses, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

According to the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP), the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and the Ministry of Health, had been collecting graphic information, reports, complaints to 911, logs, and other inputs to provide them as proof that irregular activities were maintained at that site every weekend.

Last Saturday night was no exception, as authorities verified the entry of a large number of people entering the site.

All that information allowed the judge to approve the search request. Police were able to enter the property around three Sunday morning, who were immediately met by an individual who apparently served as the party’s security guard.

The authorities explained the situation, however, the individual did not want to open access, so it was necessary for a forced entry by police, health officials and the judge who authorized the entry.

Inside the building, authorities observed a large amount of liquor, coolers, disco lights, sound equipment, among other items, all kept in unsanitary conditions.

The police report indicated that at least 250 people were inside the property, most of them young people.

No one claimed responsibility as the organizer of the event and no arrests were made. The property apparently belongs to an individual who was not at the party, who now faces fines issued by the Ministry of Health.