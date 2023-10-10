Tuesday 10 October 2023
Foreign Ministry provides recommendations to Ticos in Guatemala

This due to tense social situation in that country

NationalThe Second Column
Avatar photo
By Q24N
QCOSTARICA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided a series of recommendations to Costa Ricans in Guatemala; due to the tense social situation in that country.

Protests and road closures have been taking place in Guatemala since October 2, and the protesters demand the resignation of the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, and other officials of the same institution; for allegedly trying to interfere in the electoral process that was won by Bernardo Arévalo, of the Movimiento Semilla party.

The Foreign Ministry suggested that Costa Ricans pay attention to the suggestions provided by local authorities, have their current passport on hand, and contact the Costa Rican consulate in Guatemala, in order to indicate their location in the country.

People can contact the Costa Rican consulate in Guatemala at +502 2366-4215 or +502 2228-5998.

 

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

