Frontier Airlines announces two direct flights connecting Costa Rica with Atlanta

QCOSTARICA – The low-cost airline, Frontier, announced two new direct flights this Wednesday, that will connect San Jose, Costa Rica with Atlanta.

The San José-Atlanta route will begin operations on November 17 and will have a frequency of twice a week. For its part, the flight from Liberia to Atlanta will be once a week from December 17.

Hermes Navarro, Head of Investment Attraction of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Institute, said that the news is positive considering the connectivity with the main source of tourists for the country.

Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR), stressed that the country must move forward in the search for more connections.

ICT data indicate that in the first seven months of the year more than 800,000 US tourists arrived by air.

