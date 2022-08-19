Friday 19 August 2022
type here...
Search

Frontier Airlines announces two direct flights connecting Costa Rica with Atlanta

Flights between San Jose and Atlanta begin in November

More NewsTravel
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Frontier Airlines announces two direct flights connecting Costa Rica with Atlanta

QCOSTARICA - The low-cost airline, Frontier, announced two new...
Read more

Are professional athletes still as admired as they once were?

The history of sports around Latin America in general,...
Read more

The lifting of the state of emergency due to covid-19 is in effect

QCOSTARICA - As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the...
Read more

At least 13 promises announced by President Chaves must pass through the Legislative Assembly

QCOSTARICA - Ruling by 'decree' may not allow President...
Read more

Plan to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Costa Rica in the works

QCOSTARICA - The government will present a bill to...
Read more

Costa Rica looking to sell BCR and BICSA

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President, Rodrigo Chaves, announced that...
Read more

MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢657.77 Buy

¢664.74 Sell

18 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The low-cost airline, Frontier, announced two new direct flights this Wednesday, that will connect San Jose, Costa Rica with Atlanta.

The San José-Atlanta route will begin operations on November 17 and will have a frequency of twice a week. For its part, the flight from Liberia to Atlanta will be once a week from December 17.

- Advertisement -

Hermes Navarro, Head of Investment Attraction of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Institute, said that the news is positive considering the connectivity with the main source of tourists for the country.

Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR), stressed that the country must move forward in the search for more connections.

ICT data indicate that in the first seven months of the year more than 800,000 US tourists arrived by air.

Share:

Labels of this note

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAre professional athletes still as admired as they once were?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Volaris offers 50% off on all its routes

QCOSTARICA - As part of its special end-of-year promotions, the ultra...
Read more

American Airlines will open direct flights between Chicago, San Jose and Liberia

QCOSTARICA - American Airlines announced the opening of direct flights between...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Four out of ten complaints of extortion in Costa Rica are “sextortions”

QCOSTARICA (Nacion.com) Four out of ten complaints of extortion...
Politics

At least 13 promises announced by President Chaves must pass through the Legislative Assembly

QCOSTARICA - Ruling by 'decree' may not allow President...
Paying the bills