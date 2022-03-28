Monday 28 March 2022
type here...
Search

Fuerza Publica resumes the DARE program

It will be implemented again in schools in less than a month

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

150 women in vulnerable conditions will receive free mammograms

QCOSTARICA - Thanks to the patients of the Clínica...
Read more

Private sector offers alliances to reduce waiting times of up to 544 days for surgery in CCSS hospitals

QCOSTARICA - Waiting lists for surgeries grew and continue...
Read more

Fuerza Publica resumes the DARE program

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security - Ministerio...
Read more

Ticos need BIG win against US for direct flight to Qatar

QCOSTARICA - Following Sunday's win against El Salvador, the...
Read more

Cynthia A. Telles: the US ambassador who learned Spanish ‘a la tica’

QCOSTARICA - San Rafael de Escazú is not the...
Read more

Costa-Rican customs adopts blockchain

QCOSTARICA - Is blockchain now an established part of...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate rose to 0.85, but overall still on the decline

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The latest report on Covid-19...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security – Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) – reported that the preventive program on drugs in young people, called D.A.R.E., will be resumed in the country’s schools in less than a month.

The MSP had discontinued the program in May 2019 because at the time it had little effectiveness and therefore poor results.

Érick Calderón, director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), explained that the courses will be taught in schools in a 100% face-to-face manner.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Loría, an instructor of the DARE program, pointed out that decision-making and ways of dealing with social pressure are worked on.

The MSP called on parents to become involved in warning their children about the dangers of drug use at an early age, such as marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTicos need BIG win against US for direct flight to Qatar
Next articlePrivate sector offers alliances to reduce waiting times of up to 544 days for surgery in CCSS hospitals
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

150 women in vulnerable conditions will receive free mammograms

QCOSTARICA - Thanks to the patients of the Clínica Bíblica Hospital,...
Read more

Private sector offers alliances to reduce waiting times of up to 544 days for surgery in CCSS hospitals

QCOSTARICA - Waiting lists for surgeries grew and continue to grow...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills