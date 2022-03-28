Fuerza Publica resumes the DARE program

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security – Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) – reported that the preventive program on drugs in young people, called D.A.R.E., will be resumed in the country’s schools in less than a month.

The MSP had discontinued the program in May 2019 because at the time it had little effectiveness and therefore poor results.

Érick Calderón, director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), explained that the courses will be taught in schools in a 100% face-to-face manner.

Daniel Loría, an instructor of the DARE program, pointed out that decision-making and ways of dealing with social pressure are worked on.

The MSP called on parents to become involved in warning their children about the dangers of drug use at an early age, such as marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol.

