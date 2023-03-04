Gas prices going up again

QCOSTARICA – The honeymoon is over. The low dollar causing gasoline prices to drop may have not been as accurate, given that gasoline prices are going up again.

On Friday, the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), approved a hike of ¢48 for a liter of super gasoline, and ¢86 for regular. Diesel will drop ¢30 colones per liter.

When the new prices hit the pumps, before the end of next week, a liter of super gasoline will go to ¢777, regular to ¢756, and diesel ¢717.

