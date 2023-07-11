Get ready for some serious heat as the “dog days” begins with drier conditions and less downpours

Since yesterday, Monday, July 10, Costa Rica has been under the scorching heat of the canicular period, commonly known as “dog days”, a climate phenomenon that brings increased temperatures and a kind of drought.

This year, the rain season this year is not likely to be intense in all areas, as the Fenómeno del Niño is still weak, according to the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the national weather service.

Throughout this period, which will continue until July 26, the cannula is expected to be stronger in regions such as Liberia, La Cruz, Carrillo, Bagaces and Cañas.

In the Peninsula of Nicoya, Puntarenas, San Mateo and Orotina, it will be felt moderately, whereas in the Central Valley, it will be perceived as weak.

For the rest of the country, the cannula’s influence will not be significant. In northern Guanacaste, one of the areas most affected by the cannula, temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 36°C.

This poses a challenge for farmers in the region who must cope with the adverse climate conditions while taking care of their crops.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAAG) has announced that it will be implementing support measures for farmers in the near future.

Last week, the World Meteorological Organization (OMM) announced the onset of the El Niño phenomenon and urged governments around the world to be prepared and take early preventive measures.

Petteri Taalas, general secretary of the OMM, highlighted the importance of early warnings and proactive response to extreme weather events related to this significant climatic occurrence in order to protect lives and sources of livelihood.

It is possible that global temperature records will be broken over the next five years. This could result in severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America, and North and South America.

