Get Your Tickets Now for an Unforgettable Night of Music with Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin!

Maverick City Music, which has been described as a powerhouse of musical talent, will be coming to your city with special guest Kirk Franklin on November 3, 2022! It’s been an exciting year for Maverick City Music and its fans; this 11/3/2022 performance will be their final show of the year. Franklin, who was once named the most important minister in music today by Rolling Stone Magazine, will also be bringing his A-game to the stage that night! With such talent on both sides of the stage, how could you possibly miss this event?

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin have announced that they will be playing their first collaboration show in New York City on November 3, 2022, at the historic Madison Square Garden Theater on Broadway at 7 p.m.

What to expect at a night of spiritual renewal

This spiritual experience will fill your heart and soul as the power of music, song, story, and message delivers faith-based teaching in a unique, one-of-a-kind atmosphere. It’s like being at church with 10,000 friends or even better because you can dance! Attendees may also expect to hear some of their favorite songs from the MAVERICK CITY MUSIC catalog and maybe even some new surprises waiting to be unveiled.

Wear something funky – it’s a celebration, after all! Enjoy good food and drinks while sharing this incredible night with family, friends, neighbors, workmates – basically, anyone who wants to experience this life-changing event with you.

About Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music is a non-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas. With the goal to promote love and diversity through the arts, they provide high-quality music entertainment throughout North Texas. All ticket sales are tax deductible. Proceeds from this event will go to Maverick City Music. The proceeds will help support them financially to continue their great work in promoting spiritual renewal through music! Join us at this one-of-a-kind event and enjoy it as much as we will!

Special guest and entertainment.

Maverick City Music is thrilled to announce its newest fall concert, headlined by the always-delightful duo of spiritually-driven singer-songwriter Kirk Franklin. The event will take place at the beautiful Cedar Park Center in Cedar Park, TX, on Saturday, November 3, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and CheapoTicketing.com!

About Kirk Franklin

Kirk Dewayne Franklin (born January 27, 1970) is a Christian R&B singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, musician, and author. He is recognized as the man who pioneered the urban contemporary gospel music genre. Rolling Stone calls him the most important artist in gospel music. Praised by critics, peers, and fans alike – Kirk Franklin can turn out hit after hit. In 2005, he became the first person to have all three of his major albums debut at number one on Billboard’s Gospel Albums chart with The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin.

Final Thoughts

We are getting ready to join forces with Maverick City Music and our favorite preacher, Mr. Kirk Franklin, on November 3! His newest album is out now, entitled The Fountain. With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide, over 15 Grammys®, multiple Stellar Awards®, Dove Awards®, BET Awards®, NAACP Image Awards®, and others, The Reverend Kirk Franklin’s creativity has gone from strength to strength through the years. He continues to remain one of gospel music’s most iconic figures. His latest album, The Fountain – a set of songs that range from contemporary R&B-influenced ballads to high-energy dance numbers – showcases his wide range as a vocalist and songwriter. Be sure not to miss this tour date at Mavericks Live on November 3! Tickets are available at online.

