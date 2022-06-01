GetAFollower Review: I Tried it! Does It Work? *Read First*

Pros and Cons of GetAFollower

Pros:

Huge range of products and packages

Guaranteed 100% authentic social proof

Prices start from less than $5.00

Almost every major social network covered

A long list of targeted markets worldwide with outstanding customer support

Extensive 60-day retention warranty

Cons:

No samples or product trials are available

Customer support during office hours only

TL;DR – Short Review

The folks at GetAFollower claim to offer nothing but legit social signals from real people, which indeed seems to be the case. Their track record is impressive, and the fact that every sale is covered by a full money-back guarantee makes them safe to put to the test.

What is GetAFollower?

GetAFollower is an established and highly-rated social media growth company specializing in social signals for the world’s most competitive platforms. They boast combined industry experience of several decades, with a team comprising a handful of specialists from different areas of the social media marketing sector.

For my GetAFollower review, I wanted to determine whether or not their social signals are as legit as they say they are. It’s comparatively rare to come across 100% authentic social proof for sale – irrespective of how much you pay for it.

Listing products and packages starting from $2.00, it almost seems too good to be true with GetAFollower. So how do these guys perform when put to the test?

Who Needs GetAFollower’s Services?

I’ve been buying social proof for years, and it works – if you get it right. There’s no better way to inject instant credibility and appeal into your output than with an order for social signals. Followers, views, plays, subscribers, likes, and shares can all make your content (and your profile) way more engaging.

The trouble is that any fake social signals you add to your assets could steer things in entirely the wrong direction. Spam social signals only stand to cripple your credibility and could see you suspended from a platform.

Real social proof from real people can be a game changer but has a tendency to be much harder to come by.

GetAFollower Features

Moving on to the specifics, the following stood out as the most impressive aspects of the service promise at GetAFollower:

1) Real Engagements

In no uncertain terms, GetAFollower (literally) guarantees nothing but 100% real engagements from real people. They cover their reassurances with a money-back guarantee, so it’s not as if they can get away with false promises.

2) Discreet Delivery

All products ordered are added gradually to posts and profiles, mirroring organic accumulation. Though, of course, much faster than hanging around weeks or months to get the job done manually.

3) Wide Range of Options

The product collection listed at GetAFollower is by far the biggest I’ve seen, covering pretty much every major social network in existence. They also offer promotional products for a handful of niche platforms, which is nice to see.

4) Targeted Services

The same can also be said for the endless list of markets worldwide from which their social signals can be sourced. If you’re targeting a specific location or demographic with your output, targeted social proof can make all the difference.

5) Refund Guarantee

As touched upon above, GetAFollower includes a refund guarantee with every order. In short, they either come through on their word, or you get your money back – simple as that.

6) Multiple Payment Options

Orders can be placed using a variety of popular payment methods, including such standards as credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. They also accept cryptocurrency payments from Bitcoin customers, along with a selection of popular online wallets.

7) Privacy

The order process involves no disclosure of sensitive personal information, and you don’t need to hand GetAFollower any of your passwords. They perform their services externally, adding social signals the same way it happens in the real world.

8) Customer Support

Customer support hours at GetAFollower are limited to 9 AM – 6 PM on weekdays and 9 AM – 1 PM Saturdays. More than sufficient to cover most customer queries, which can be addressed by way of live chat or email.

How Safe Are GetAFollower’s Engagements?

I found no indication whatsoever during my review that GetAFollower is anything but a safe bet. The general consensus among past and present customers seems to confirm GetAFollower’s commitment to quality.

They repeatedly claim to offer nothing but 100% social proof, and they offer a refund guarantee for added reassurance. The feedback they’ve stacked up to date is solid enough, and I found no indications of scams or foul play.

Putting them to the test, I placed an order for 250 Facebook followers for the insanely low price of just $7.00. Upon delivery, the 40 or so profiles I examined looked perfectly legit. Complete bios, profile pictures, followers of their own, evidence of recent activity – all every bit as convincing as my existing organic followers.

They’re either real, or they’re the closest approximations I’ve come across. Either way, they’re as good as I’ve seen from any social proof specialist operating right now.

Pricing of GetAFollower Services

When I say the prices at GetAFollower are insanely low, I’m not kidding. There are some packages available for just $2.00, which still come with the same money-back Guarantee and 60-day retention warranty.

GetAFollower doesn’t claim to offer the lowest prices in the industry, but I fail to see how you could expect prices cheaper than these:

1) Instagram

100 Instagram followers for $3

1,000 Instagram followers for $20

5,000 Instagram followers for $95

10,000 Instagram followers for $189

2) TikTok

100 TikTok Likes for $5

250 TikTok Likes for $11

500 TikTok Likes for $20

1,000 TikTok Likes for $39

3) Clubhouse

100 Clubhouse room visitors for $12

750 Clubhouse room visitors for $79

250 Clubhouse followers for $39

2,500 Clubhouse followers for $369

4) Facebook

250 Facebook Followers for $7

500 Facebook Followers for $12

1,000 Facebook Followers for $20

5,000 Facebook Followers for $97

It also states in its terms and conditions that you can submit requests for bespoke packages and combined orders if there’s nothing that fits the bill listed on its website.

What About the GetAFollower Customer Support Team?

Something most of GetAFollower’s customers seem to be in agreement on is the quality of the customer service they provide. Even before you’ve placed an order, they’re more than happy to talk you through the logistics of social signals and offer their input. They also don’t leave you high and dry after you’ve ordered – they’re all about quality aftercare.

Customer support hours at GetAFollower are limited to 9 AM – 6 PM on weekdays and 9 AM – 1 PM Saturdays. 24/7 customer support would (of course) be better, but their opening hours are still better than most in their field.

More importantly, they actually respond to questions and queries promptly. My live chat questions were answered in less than a minute, while the emails I sent prompted a response within around half an hour.

GetAFollower Review: Final Verdict

Buying social signals for promotional purposes will always be a sketchy subject. Some say you shouldn’t do it all and that the only social proof that’s legit is the kind you earn.

All noble was enough but unrealistic for anyone looking to get ahead on a competitive social network. People have been buying social signals in vast quantities for years – why not give yourself a fighting chance and do the same?

As far as I can see, GetAFollower’s social signals are as legit as any being sold online right now. All with the added bonuses of a full money-back guarantee, a 60-day retention warranty, and prices are starting from as little as $2.00.

Coupled with quality customer support, GetAFollower comes highly recommended and is definitely worth checking out. It’s not as if you need to spend a fortune to see how they work, and you can always request your money back if things don’t turn out as planned.

