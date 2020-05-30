QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica Getting to Monteverde in 1960 By Rico 2 mins ago 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Modified date: 30 May 2020 1960 on my way to Monteverde. I’m walking next to the vehicle Posted by Paul Rockwell on Facebook, Foots Antiguas de Costa Rica - paying the bills - - paying the bills - - paying the bills - antigua Costa Ricaphotos of costa rica Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now 1,022, All hotels will operate at 50% Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Related Articles Playa Jacó 1964 Photos of Costa Rica Q Costa Rica - 22 February 2020 Playa Jacó 1964. Photo from Facebook. Read more Impressive! Photos of Costa Rica Rico - 12 October 2018 An airplane landing at the Juan Santamaria International airport (SJO) -... Read more MOST READ Front Page Young victim of human trafficking: “They had a psychologist and made me believe that everything was fine” Q Costa Rica - 25 May 2020 "I got a message on Facebook, I did not know the person who sent it, nor were we friends on that social network, but... Read more Economy Decree reduces price of jet fuel in order to encourage tourism Rico - 23 May 2020 The price in Costa Rica of jet fuel will be reduced by eliminating the subsidies on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bunker, asphalt and asphalt... Redaqted United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica Rico - 28 May 2020 (QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival of tourists is prohibited until June 15, and international flight arrivals are permitted... Trends 4 Tips for College Bloggers Carter Maddox - 28 May 2020 Taking up blogging in college is an engaging and profitable activity that can bring students as much entertainment as money to spend! Blogging suits nearly... National Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship Rico - 25 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) It is almost impossible to believe, but it is so. Officials from the Civil Registry of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) have... National Bishop of Alajuela confirmed total adherece to ‘Church Doctrine’ on equal marriage Rico - 27 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) “We have to be tolerant, we live in an open society. We live our faith, we deepen our faith; But we are glad... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.Subscribe