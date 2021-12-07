Gisele Bündchen rescues turtle in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Last Saturday, December 4, on an unidentified beach in Costa Rica, the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen rescued a turtle that was trapped in a net.

Bündchen, who together with her husband Tom Brady, who has a house in Santa Teresa, entered the country on Sunday, November 28. According to Costa Rica’s immigration, the model, as of Monday, December 6, has not registered a departure.

Bündchen, who stays seasonally at her beach house in Costa Rica, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she shows how she found the turtle inside a network, minutes later to proceed to free her.

“Life is a series of opportunities that appear every day and we choose what to do with them. Today (Saturday) was no different. This morning, very early, I was walking on the beach and Onyx (her dog) began to bark at a pile of garbage that was on the beach and that had been washed in during high tide.

“When I got closer I saw that beautiful turtle upside down, with a look of hopelessness and fatigue in its eyes. Its body was knotted and tangled in a fishing net. I immediately began to free it from the net that was strangling her,” she recounted.

Bündchen, who was one of the most sought-after models of the 1990s and early 2000s, claimed that even after she managed to untie it, the turtle was too tired to return to the sea.

“I didn’t think twice, I just picked it up and carried her into the water… It’s amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!” she added.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel said she was “relieved and very happy to see the turtle swimming away freely. Grateful to be there and to be able to help ”.

Likewise, Bündchen reflected on the many animals that suffer from being trapped inside a net.

“There are so many other animals that sadly end up dying in nets like this one. Today (Saturday) this situation reminded me that we must be more aware of our customs as a species and help protect all animals, it is our choice. I pray that we can all stand up and remember that the opportunity to change begins with just one act,” she said.

The 49-second video has almost two million likes.

Other celebrities like Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum and Alicia Keys applauded her act.

