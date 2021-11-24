Global Green Growth Institute will open a headquarters for Latin America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) – the Instituto de Crecimiento Verde in Spanish) – will open an office for Latin America and the Caribbean in Costa Rica from which it will provide support to decarbonization projects and the fight against climate change, the Costa Rican government reported.

The announcement was made known this Monday in South Korea after a meeting between Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and the president of the GGGI and former secretary-general of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, in the framework of an official visit by Alvarado to the Asian nation.

The GGGI office will be located at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and from there it will support projects in Latin American and Caribbean countries aimed at decarbonization and the fight against climate change.

“The Global Green Growth Institute is interested in triangular cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Costa Rica so that the GGGI office is for the benefit of the Latin American and Caribbean country,” Ban Ki-moon said in a statement from the Costa Rican government.

“We recognize the GGGI as a strategic partner to implement the transformation of the economy in accordance with the National Decarbonization Plan and the green economic recovery, given the objectives and mission of the organization, in addition to its proximity to the Green Climate Fund and its link with Korea,” Alvarado commented.

During the meeting, they also reported on the progress to formalize technical assistance with the Costa Rican Electricity Institute through the project “Replacement of air conditioners with refrigerants that have high global warming potential by existing initiatives in the market that allow reducing emissions generated by this source”.

Another project in which it seeks to advance is one of assistance to Costa Rica’s Ministerio de Agricultura y Ganadería de Costa Rica (MAG) – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of – for the design of a National Financing Instrument to implement the Recarbonization of Global Soils.

Created in 2010, the GGGI, a treaty-based inter-governmental international development organization headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, aims to promote green growth, a paradigm characterized by a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

