Gone is the forgiving of back owed Marchamos

QCOSTARICA – A proposal to condone almost a million back owed Marchamos or circulation permits, promoted by legislator Erwen Masís and approved with 29 votes in the plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, disappeared due to an error.

The proposal was endorsed on Monday, April 27, during the discussion of the bill to lower the 2022 Marchamo. However, on the same day, legislators approved a consensus motion with a replacement text that annulled Masís’s proposal.

- Advertisement -

The idea of ​​legislator Masis was to forgive all the debts that car owners carry from previous periods, up to 15 periods (years) as long as the person paid the 2022 Marchamo before next January 1.

This was stipulated in the fourth motion on the merits of bill.

According to information from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), owners of vehicles owe the state some ¢570 billion colones of the property tax, an amount that includes fines and surcharges, on 992,600 vehicles.

The motion that annulled the cancellation was approved by the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), the Parito Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), the block of the Neuva Republica and National Restoration (PRN).

“The taxpayers of taxes, stamps, insurance and fees administered by the Ministry of Finance, the Institute of Municipal Development and Advice (IFAM), the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep), the Road Safety Council (Cosevi), the Public Transportation Council (CTP) and the National Insurance Institute (INS) corresponding to the property tax of motor vehicles (…) and its other items, which have pending periods prior to the year 2021 inclusive, will have total forgiveness of the principal, adjustments, interests, fines and penalties,” read the annulled motion.

The PUSC legislator alleged that, in his opinion, the interpretation that killed his motion was wrong, since he said that the motion for revision presented left the proposal firm and should be included in the final draft.

- Advertisement -

However, the criterion of the Department of Technical Services of Congress is that there was no possibility of including it in the final draft, the consensus motion clearly delimited the final draft.

“As there was pressure from the PLN, which did not agree with my motion, the technical criterion that prevailed is that motion 11 (of consensus) fell over motion 4 (of Masís),” said the legislator.

Masis insisted that, in his opinion, there is a procedural defect for leaving his motion out, but he said that the prevailing criterion is that his motion ceased to exist.

“The only thing left is to present it again and see if it can regain a majority, but now it is going to be more diffcult,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Regarding his intention, Masís said that there are many vehicles with back Marchamos, some that are even stranded or have not circulated and have two, three, four, or more pending payments, accumulating interest, fees, and penalties.

“I do believe that these are vehicles that would not be paying in 2022 unless that forgiveness is made,” he said.

The legislator added that his idea gave the Treasury an advantage, instead of a disadvantage, because the debtors would pay for a year, bring their vehicles back to good standing and move forward.

As it is a project exempted from parliamentary procedures, substantive changes can only be raised in the legislative plenary; however, the initiative was sent to consultations after the motions that were approved this week.

Related