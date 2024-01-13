Saturday 13 January 2024
Good news, gasoline prices to drop in February

Fuel PricesThe Second Column
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢516.07 BUY

¢523.3 SELL

13 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — In the latest submission by Costa Rica’s refinery that refines nothing, the Refinadora Costarricense del Petróleo (RECOPE) to the regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep), if approved, would see prices of regular gasoline and diesel drop, while there will be an increase in super gasoline.

The change, if approved as submitted, would see a decrease of ¢22 per liter for regular, ¢25 for diesel and an increase of ¢28 for a liter of super gasoline.

“We continue to have good news, regular gasoline is expected to go from ȼ679 to ȼ657 per liter and diesel from ȼ632 to ȼ607,” said Juan Manuel Quesada, president of Recope, in a statement.

The change also affects other types of fuels such as propane used in many kitchens (home and commercial) across the country and aviation fuels, among others.

RECOPE says the change is based on an analysis of the behavior of the market for internatinal prices and the dollar exchange rate.

 

Previous article
After five days, Isabella del Milagro, the premature baby born in Nicoya, dies
