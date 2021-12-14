Gordo Navideño. Don’t overpay!

With days to the draw, the JPS makes a call not to pay a surcharge

QCOSTARICA – The Gordo Navideño (Christmas Lottery) is the most anticipated lottery of the year, with the biggest prizes. And, traditionally, the lottery that victimizes some into overpaying.

As the days near the draw day, this year, Sunday, December 19. many “favorite” numbers begin to run short and the temptation to pay whatever it takes to avoid missing out, makes many buyers become victims of speculation by some lottery vendors.

For this reason, the Junta de Protección Social (JPS) – state lottery – called on players not to overpay on a “whim” and to go to trusted sellers or on the jpsenlinea page to get their piece of the action.

For this, the entity launched a series of announcements indicating places where the fractions can be purchased at the established price of ¢2,000 per piece and ¢80,000 for the whole.

In addition, on the website www.vendedoresdeloteria.com you will find a list of prominent vendors by province and their telephone numbers, with whom you will make sure to receive the lottery at official cost.

This year’s major lottery has a jackpot of ¢1.6 billion colones for an “entero” (of 40 fractions) and ¢40 million colones per fraction.

In total, the JPS will distribute an award plan for more than ¢20 billion colones.

