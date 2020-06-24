Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Government has until Thursday to announce last minute changes with openings

Phase three reopening is on deck for this weekend, confirms the Chamber of Commerce

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) To avoid what happened last weekend, on Father’s Day, the government promised to announce any eventual changes to the reopening schedule no later than Thursday, and not at the last minute as it happened last Friday.

We can only hope that this week’s announcement won’t be a flipflop of last week, one day saying one thing, taking it most it back within 24 hours, leaving the business sector holding the proverbials.

Julio Castilla, president of the Chamber of Commerce (Cámara de Comercio)

This is one of the agreements reached Tuesday night at a meeting between representatives of different business chambers and the government’s economic team.

This weekend, phase three of the opening should begin to apply as anticipated by Health Minister Daniel Salas, which would imply opening of malls, retail shops and restaurants on weekends, among others.

According to Julio Castilla, president of the Chamber of Commerce, it was also agreed to hold a monthly meeting to analyze the progress of COVID-19 in the country, among other points.

Of course, there is a commitment from the private sector to comply with all sanitary measures.

“This weekend phase three begins, but Minister Daniel Salas would have until Thursday to communicate something relevant to this phase, if necessary,” added Castilla.

The commercial sector calculates a loss of ¢10 billion colones by the commercial sector on the government’s flip flop last weekend.

 

 

