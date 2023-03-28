Tuesday 28 March 2023
Government signs decree to eliminate mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in the elderly

Commission eliminated the obligation of the previous week

HealthThe Third Column
By Rico
Government signs decree to eliminate mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in the elderly

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves, signed the decree that will eliminate the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in the elderly.

The previous week, authorities of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) met and voted unanimously and firmly on the measure.

From now on, in Costa Rica vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory, only for health officials and workers who participate in direct patient care.

Health authorities have called for maintaining the prevention measures and the already known protocols for sneezing, coughing and greeting, washing hands, as well as avoiding public places if you have symptoms.

In addition, they urged the population to complete the vaccination scheme.

Previous articleEvery 11 minutes there is a crime in Costa Rica
