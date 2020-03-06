Being swept off his feet by a woman, it cost him his life. That is the case of American pensioner Thomas Jeffry Cook, who intended to enjoy his retirement years in Ticolandia (Costa Rica).

It turns out the 27-year-old woman, identified by her last names Hurtado Palma, was tied to a narco gang that was dismantled during a Wednesday raid by the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ).

Hurtado Palma was arrested in Bajo Los Rodríguez, in San Ramón de Alajuela, after a raid.

In total, 24 simultaneous raids took place starting at four in the morning in Puerto Viejo, Cieneguita, Matina, Batán, Siquirres and Guápiles to find the other members of the organization.

Cook was last seen alive for the last time on August 23, 2018, after he withdrew money from an ATM in Playa Jaco, on the Pacific side of the country.

Cook’s body was found on October 1, 2018, buried on a farm in Palmira de Siquirres, in Limon, on the other side of the country. He had been handcuffed and was wrapped in a blanket. The OIJ confirmed that the remains were those of Cook, after performing DNA tests.

Hurtado and unidentified members of the narco gang she belonged to are the main suspects in the Cook murder.

Wálter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, affirmed that the foreigner was killed to obtain his assets and other economic benefits.

“Upon realizing that this person lived alone in our country, that he had no close relatives and that there were no people who asked for him constantly, they saw that he was an easily accessible victim. That is the hypothesis we are working,” said Espinoza.