Guanacaste airport adds third month with passenger traffic similar to the prepandemic

QCOSTARICA – Total passenger traffic through the Guanacaste Airport, in Liberia, remained at levels similar to the pre-pandemic during the last three months (June, July and August), with a greater arrival of Americans.

This behavior augurs a good future, in particular when the flights from Canada and Europe return, predictably at the end of the year, highlighted Coriport a member of Vinci Airports, the terminal’s manager.

Additionally, flights from new destinations such as Orlando, Florida (Frontier) and Austin, Texas (American Airlines) have already been announced. Also, the addition of new flights by the main partners from Denver, Colorado (Southwest) and Chicago, Illinois (American Airlines).

According to the figures provided by César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport, last June 90,533 passengers used the terminal (98% of arrivals that month, in 2019).

The good results were maintained for July, when the entry was 103,760 people (104% compared to July 2019) and they were sustained for last August, with 80,062 travelers (99% of what was achieved in that month of 2019).

One year after the reopening of flights to the Guanacaste airport, Jaramillo said that these are excellent results, especially if one considers that international arrivals are only of arrivals from the United States.

Coriport’s senior executive hopes that with the re-entry of flights from Canada and the resumption of routes to London and Amsterdam, the recovery of traffic terminal in the Dry Pacific will be even better.

Flow of Americans

So far, the entry of international tourists through the Guanacaste airport is through the seven US airlines that returned to provide flights to that terminal, explained Jaramillo.

These companies provide flights to 17 destinations in the United States at this time. Before the pandemic, 13 airlines flew to the Guanacaste airport, counting four Canadians and two to Europe.

According to Jaramillo, the 13 airlines are expected to return by the end of the year, and “to be careful, we are not surprised” with a new airline before the end of 2021, he added.

He explained that the airport and the country are negotiating with several large airlines, particularly from Europe.

Precisely, he said, the launch of the “Guanacaste airport” brand, on July 22, responds to the need to promote the destination in Europe with that new name and distinguish it from the African country called Liberia.

The recovery of passenger numbers allowed Coriport to return its staff to full working hours. It also has an impact, he explained, on linked services, such as car rentals, tour operators, commerce, and others.

The area of ​​influence of tourism that arrives through this Guanacaste terminal extends to La Fortuna, Monteverde and the southern part of the Nicoya peninsula, to places of great attraction, such as Santa Elena and Malpaís.

