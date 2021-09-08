Wednesday 8 September 2021
type here...
Search

Guanacaste airport adds third month with passenger traffic similar to the prepandemic

In June, July, and August the Guanacaste terminal posted figures similar to those of 2019, mainly due to the greater flow of Americans

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews
By Rico
The managing company of the Guanacaste airport (LiR), in Liberia, Coriport , expects a greater rebound in traffic at the terminal when flights to Canada and Europe are reactivated. Photo: Courtesy (Jesus Fung Yan)
Paying the bills

Latest

Zara Rutherford makes stopover in Costa Rica on her flight around the world

QCOSTARICA - The Tobías Bolaños airport, in Pavas, received...
Read more

Guanacaste airport adds third month with passenger traffic similar to the prepandemic

QCOSTARICA - Total passenger traffic through the Guanacaste Airport,...
Read more

Mu variant of coronavirus: what we know about this mutation present in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - All viruses change over time. SARS-CoV-2 has...
Read more

Private hospitals reiterate offer to the CCSS offer to take on non-covid cases

QCOSTARICA - Private medical centers reiterated this week their...
Read more

50 years ago: New Pavas airport convinces Don Pepe

TODAY COSTA RICA -  The Pavas airport - Aeropuerto...
Read more

Will it be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours?

QCOSTARICA - Driving to and from Barranca, Puntarenas to...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 8: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, September 8, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Total passenger traffic through the Guanacaste Airport, in Liberia, remained at levels similar to the pre-pandemic during the last three months (June, July and August), with a greater arrival of Americans.

The managing company of the Guanacaste airport (LIR), in Liberia, Coriport , expects a greater rebound in traffic at the terminal when flights from Canada and Europe are reactivated. Photo: Courtesy (Jesus Fung Yan)

This behavior augurs a good future, in particular when the flights from Canada and Europe return, predictably at the end of the year, highlighted Coriport a member of Vinci Airports, the terminal’s manager.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, flights from new destinations such as Orlando, Florida (Frontier) and Austin, Texas (American Airlines) have already been announced. Also, the addition of new flights by the main partners from Denver, Colorado (Southwest) and Chicago, Illinois (American Airlines).

According to the figures provided by César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport, last June 90,533 passengers used the terminal (98% of arrivals that month, in 2019).

The good results were maintained for July, when the entry was 103,760 people (104% compared to July 2019) and they were sustained for last August, with 80,062 travelers (99% of what was achieved in that month of 2019).

One year after the reopening of flights to the Guanacaste airport, Jaramillo said that these are excellent results, especially if one considers that international arrivals are only of arrivals from the United States.

Coriport’s senior executive hopes that with the re-entry of flights from Canada and the resumption of routes to London and Amsterdam, the recovery of traffic terminal in the Dry Pacific will be even better.

Flow of Americans

So far, the entry of international tourists through the Guanacaste airport is through the seven US airlines that returned to provide flights to that terminal, explained Jaramillo.

- Advertisement -

These companies provide flights to 17 destinations in the United States at this time. Before the pandemic, 13 airlines flew to the Guanacaste airport, counting four Canadians and two to Europe.

According to Jaramillo, the 13 airlines are expected to return by the end of the year, and “to be careful, we are not surprised” with a new airline before the end of 2021, he added.

He explained that the airport and the country are negotiating with several large airlines, particularly from Europe.

Precisely, he said, the launch of the “Guanacaste airport” brand, on July 22, responds to the need to promote the destination in Europe with that new name and distinguish it from the African country called Liberia.

- Advertisement -

Read more: ‘Guanacaste airport’ is the new brand of the Daniel Oduber terminal to attract tourism

The recovery of passenger numbers allowed Coriport to return its staff to full working hours. It also has an impact, he explained, on linked services, such as car rentals, tour operators, commerce, and others.

The area of ​​influence of tourism that arrives through this Guanacaste terminal extends to La Fortuna, Monteverde and the southern part of the Nicoya peninsula, to places of great attraction, such as Santa Elena and Malpaís.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMu variant of coronavirus: what we know about this mutation present in Costa Rica
Next articleZara Rutherford makes stopover in Costa Rica on her flight around the world
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Will it be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours?

QCOSTARICA - Driving to and from Barranca, Puntarenas to Liberia, Guanacaste,...
Read more

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

QCOSTARICA - One year after Costa Rica reopened its air borders...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fashion & Beauty

There is a new queen: Valeria Rees is designated as Miss Costa Rica 2021

QCOSTARICA -The Miss Costa Rica Organization chose Valeria Rees...
Politics

Women and young people are the face of the undecided for the 2022 elections

QCOSTARICA - With a little over 5 months before...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.