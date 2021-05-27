Thursday 27 May 2021
Guanacaste will have 12 new water reservoirs to combat shortages

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – With an investment of ¢70 million by the Instituto de Desarrollo Rural (Inder) – Rural Development Institute,  began the construction of the first 12 new water reservoirs out of a total of 28 that will be located in the cantons of Abangares, Cañas, Bagaces, Tilarán, Liberia and La Cruz.

The works – whose capacity is 50 thousand cubic meters – are part of the Programa de Acción de Siembra y Cosecha de Agua de Lluvia, Bosques y Cambio Climático para Guanacaste (PASCA) – Action Program for Planting and Harvesting Rainwater, Forests and Climate Change for Guanacaste.

The main objective of this initiative – which covers the 11 cantons of Guanacaste – is to guarantee the continuity of livestock activities in critical periods due to climate change, to strengthen food security, employment and rural development.

The first phase of PASCA took place at the beginning of this year, with a training process for technology transfer in the management of water resources for producers in the cantons of Abangares, Cañas, Bagaces, Tilarán, Liberia and La Cruz.

The execution was given with the technical assistance sponsored by the European Union within the Euroclima+ Program, which is carried out in Costa Rica and Peru, by the cooperation agency Expertise France.

The initiative not only seeks to generate greater awareness about the care of water resources, but also serves as a platform for the environmental education program in communities and schools.

