Half of the deaths from traffic accidents this year were motorcyclists

QCOSTARICA – Road deaths continue to mourn many Costa Rican families. On average every month 40 people (more than one a day) die from traffic accidents, according to the latest statistics from the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT). – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

So far this year, 189 motorcyclists have lost their lives, representing 47% of the total deaths, adding to 50 deaths in vehicles and 31 on bicycles.

Alexander Solano, director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), a specialized police unit of the MOPT, explained that, if drivers and others do not do their part, it is impossible to avoid deaths on the road.

Solano explained that ‘traffic operations’ (such as spot checks and speed controls) is essential for the last two months of the year, which will be marked not only by festive activities but this year also by the FIFA World Cup.

Speeding and lane invasion are the main causes of traffic accidents death in the country.

