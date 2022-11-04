Friday 4 November 2022
type here...
Search

Half of the deaths from traffic accidents this year were motorcyclists

On average every month 40 people die in traffic accidents in Costa Rica

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Legislator working on initiative to close RECOPE

QCOSTARICA - To put an end to the abuses...
Read more

Half of the deaths from traffic accidents this year were motorcyclists

QCOSTARICA - Road deaths continue to mourn many Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica Colon strengthens against the U.S. dollar

QCOSTARICA (La Nacion) During October and the first days...
Read more

ICE will start charging rapid EV chargers

QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon is over of owners of...
Read more

President and Ministers investigated for closure of Parque Viva

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President, Rodrigo Chaves, and two...
Read more

MOPT evaluates breaking Globalavia Ruta 27 contract

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

‘La Sele’ receives the distinction of representative of the Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy

QCOSTARICA - With only days to go to World...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢622.89 Buy

¢628.75 Sell

04 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Road deaths continue to mourn many Costa Rican families. On average every month 40 people (more than one a day) die from traffic accidents, according to the latest statistics from the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT). – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

So far this year, 189 motorcyclists have lost their lives, representing 47% of the total deaths, adding to 50 deaths in vehicles and 31 on bicycles.

- Advertisement -

Alexander Solano, director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), a specialized police unit of the MOPT, explained that, if drivers and others do not do their part, it is impossible to avoid deaths on the road.

Solano explained that ‘traffic operations’ (such as spot checks and speed controls) is essential for the last two months of the year, which will be marked not only by festive activities but this year also by the FIFA World Cup.

Speeding and lane invasion are the main causes of traffic accidents death in the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica Colon strengthens against the U.S. dollar
Next articleLegislator working on initiative to close RECOPE
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOPT evaluates breaking Globalavia Ruta 27 contract

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis...
Read more

Why the re-inspection is not free, the Aresep explains

QCOSTARICA - The re-inspection fee of the vehicular inspections now (since...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

President and Ministers investigated for closure of Parque Viva

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President, Rodrigo Chaves, and two...
National

‘La Sele’ receives the distinction of representative of the Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy

QCOSTARICA - With only days to go to World...
Paying the bills