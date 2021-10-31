Halloween parties will be in the police sights

QCOSTARICA – The parties and activities for Halloween, coinciding with the Día Nacional de la Mascarada Costarricense (National Day of the Costa Rican Masquerade) will be in the police sights during this weekend, with the aim of avoiding crowds and clandestine festivities that take place without authorization from the Ministry of Health anywhere in the country.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) announced this Thursday that all officers who work on those days will ensure compliance with sanitary measures and indicated that they will carry out various operations, as well as visits to temples and cemeteries to prevent criminal actions and damage to those spaces.

Near shopping centers and bars, a significant presence of uniformed officers is expected.

Daniel Calderón, general director of the Fuerza Publica (national police), said that they will work together with the Ministry of Health and acknowledged that they have already seen various activities on social networks that did not receive any endorsement for their implementation.

“Let us continue to respect health measures, we will continue to act with the Ministry of Health to prevent and avoid clandestine events, we have already seen through networks that some massive events have been published that are not authorized for this date due to the conditions that the country lives in health matters,” he said.

On the other hand, the police chief also made a call to parents so that if the children go in disguise to visit neighbors to ask for treats, they accompany them and be attentive to every detail, including the candies that they are given.

Security also detailed that on Sunday, in particular, they will make patrols in various communities that usually celebrate the National Day of the Costa Rican Masquerade with maroons and dances. In these places, police work will focus on compliance with health protocols, including distancing between people.

