At least 400 people were laid off by the Intercontinental Hotel, located in Escazú, across from the Multiplaza shopping center, as a result of the crisis experienced by the global pandemic due to COVID-19.

The Q was able to obtain a copy of the letter given to employees this past Friday, April 17, which reads:

“As you are aware, the spread of the COVID-19 disease has generated major economic damages both nationally and globally, which have a direct impact on labor relations. By virtue of the foregoing, and as a consequence of the national emergency declaration, the company has suffered a drastic reduction in its income, which makes it unsustainable to keep all personnel under the same conditions.

“Therefore we hereby inform you that we have decided to dispense with your services with employer responsibility in accordance with the provisions of article # 85 subsection d) of the Labor Code, starting today April 17 of this year.”

The hotel, owned by Grupo Roble of El Salvador, indicated in the letter that in order to receive their severance payment the now former employee must return their uniform, badge and identification card, Micros card (restaurant waiters and captains) and provide a photocopy of the cedula.

The severance payment is scheduled for April 30, 2020, according to the document.

The hotel has retained some 30 employees in key areas of administration and maintenance.

The employees, who had been sent home last month, without pay, were called in on Friday to be given their notice.

The hotel general manager, Ricardo Menéndez Méndez, nor Human Resources manager Mónica Jiménez Ramírez, replied to calls or emails for more details of the massive lay off.

In Costa Rica, in addition to the Intercontinental Hotel, Grupo Roble real estate holdings includes the Roble Corporate Center, Multiplaza Escazu, Centro Corporativo Plaza Roble, and Escazú Corporate Center.

Grupo Roble

Grupo Roble is a division of the Grupo Poma, a family-owned company in El Salvador, founded in 1919, and currently headed by Ricardo Poma. Some of Grupo Poma’s business activities include automobile dealerships, real estate development and construction, industrial manufacturing and hotels, as well as investments in telecommunications and a variety of nonprofit organizations that carry out social projects.

The Grupo Roble division is a construction subsidiary that builds and manages shopping centers, residential housing and office space. Some of this division’s accomplishments include building more than 50,000 homes and 19 shopping malls in Central America.

Real Hotels and Resorts – The group has nineteen InterContinental, Marriott International and Choice Hotels in Central America, Colombia, the Caribbean and Miami, Florida, United States.

Grupo Autofacil – Operates in El Salvador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama. Grupo Autofacil is the financial division of Grupo Poma. Most focused to give financial solutions for people who wants to buy a car but they also offer other related products.

Grupo Solaire – The group has companies creating architectural solutions for the construction industry: insulated roofing systems, window hardware and aluminum and glass products. Grupo Solaire manufactures windows and aluminum products at four factories in El Salvador.

Excel Automotriz – Operates in El Salvador since 1919 and also in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. Grupo Poma represents some of the leading companies in the automotive market, such as Toyota, BMW, Mitsubishi, Chevrolet, Ford and KIA. Excel Automotriz is the biggest automotive distribution company in Central America.