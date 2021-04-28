Higher Fuel Prices at the Pumps Today

QCOSTARICA – The latest increase in fuel prices – the fifth consecutive this year – took effect at the pumps across the country early this morning.

The increase is of ¢8 per liter of super gasoline and ¢6 for the liter of regular, while diesel dropped ¢18 per liter.

The final cost at the pumps i:

¢708 for a liter of super

¢689 for a liter of regular

¢554 for a liter of diesel

The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) published this Tuesday in La Gaceta the adjustment approved last week at the request for an adjustment that the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope), the refinery that does not refine anything, it imports refined fuels to the country, made earlier in the month.

But wait, in a couple of weeks, on May 14, the Recope and Aresep will do their dance again, as it is customary on the second Friday of each month and what do you think will be the outcome of that when the music stops?

Since January, fuel prices have increased ¢125 for a liter of super, ¢127 for regular and ¢70 for diesel.

The Recope justifies the increases in saying that, since the end of 2020, the international prices of oil products have increased, due to a greater demand due to vaccination campaigns, especially in the United States and Europe, which has caused a relaxation of restrictions on the movement of people.

This behavior leads to greater economic activities such as services, manufacturing, and transportation, explains the Recope, a world leader in economics? that gifts us, Costa Ricans, the highest fuel prices in the region.