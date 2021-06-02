Higher gas prices in effect today

QCOSTARICA – Filling up starting today, Wednesday, June 2, costs more as the sixth consecutive hike in gas prices takes effect after La Gaceta published the approval of the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep).

The new prices this morning is ¢730 colones for a liter of super gasoline (up from ¢708), ¢710 for regular (up from ¢689) and a liter of diesel is ¢587 (up from ¢553).

- Advertisement -

The measure, according to RECOPE, the state refinery that does not refine anything, the hike is due to the increase in international prices and the dollar exchange rate, which has generated great discomfort in drivers, who consider that fuel in our country is already too expensive.

Other fuels also increased today, except for LP gas that dropped a few colones, reducing the household cost by ¢283 colones for a 25lb cylinder, commonly uses in homes in Cosa Rica.

Next week, as is custom on the second Friday of each month, based on the current pricing methodology, the RECOPE will submit a new fuel price adjustment that will be in effect for the month following.

Will there be another hike, the seventh consecutive?

- Advertisement -

Most likely if the trend in international trend in fuel prices and dollar exchange continues.

Fuel price escalation is also due to expectations and current growth in the demand, due to the reactivation of economies in developed countries and the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in the world.