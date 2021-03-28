Sunday 28 March 2021
Higher tolls on the Ruta 27 on Thursday

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – As of Thursday, April 1, driving on the Ruta 27 will be more expensive as tolls increase across the entire route from San Jose to Caldera.

The route concessionaire Globalvía, based on its contract with the Ministry of Transport (MOPT), the adjustment responds to the devaluation of the colon against the dollar and external inflation.

Tolls will increase at all toll stations for buses and trucks with 2, 3, 4 and 5 axles. For passenger vehicles and motorcycles, tolls will increase only at the Ciudad Colón and the Costanera Sur, stations.

The announcement is made on Friday, precisely when the Ruta 27 was completely collapsed due to the large number of vehicles heading to the beaches and resorts for Semana Santa.

And the same day that the Recope announced a sharp increase in the price of fuel.

The before (antes) and new (ahora) toll rates across the Ruta 27 in effect on April 1

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFaced with survival: taxis and app drivers vying for an increasingly unprofitable service
Next articleAnother “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

