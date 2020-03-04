The governments of Honduras and Belize signed an agreement creating opportunities for the operation of the country’s airfields with flights to Belize to further promote tourism.

The statement issued by the government of Honduras on February 28th says that “… Within the legal framework, the structuring and signing of regulations, mechanisms and agreements for air transport has been carried out, allowing a simplification of processes for a prompt execution.”

The official document adds that “… the agreement seeks to connect Belize with eight Honduran destinations: Roatán, La Ceiba, San Pedro Sula, Tegucigalpa, Copán Ruinas, Gracias, Tela and Utila, which will strengthen and energize the Mayan World destinations and the diving centers of the Belizean and Honduran Caribbean. Under the new framework, Honduran airfields will offer national fares to any air operations carried out there.

The benefits of the agreement are as follows: